The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Field & Main Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $308.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

