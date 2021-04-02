The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

