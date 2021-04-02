The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.59 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

