The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,037 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

