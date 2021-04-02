The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,213 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

