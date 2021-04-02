The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

PG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 9,117,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

