The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. The Toro posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,517 shares of company stock worth $4,911,616 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.36. 409,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $105.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

