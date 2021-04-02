TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VREYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

