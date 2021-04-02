Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.01 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $50.01 million and $9.60 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $100.97 or 0.00169232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,263 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

