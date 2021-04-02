TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 949,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PACE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,214. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.