Traders Buy High Volume of Chart Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,054% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.
Chart Industries stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.59. 301,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Chart Industries has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23.
GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.