Traders Buy High Volume of Chart Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,054% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Chart Industries stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.59. 301,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Chart Industries has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

