Traders Buy High Volume of Intevac Call Options (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,487% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $8.14 on Friday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

