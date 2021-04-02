Traders Buy High Volume of Intevac Call Options (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,487% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $8.14 on Friday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit