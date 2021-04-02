Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.40

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.43 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 518,427 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £8.50 million and a P/E ratio of -170.00.

Get Trakm8 alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 109,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £15,317.12 ($20,011.92).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.