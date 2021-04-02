TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $8.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $10.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.47.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

