Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Up 4%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$122.93 and last traded at C$119.01. Approximately 212,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 56,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.45.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 37.32.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6299998 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

