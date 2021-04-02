Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TBK opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

