Trollcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,178.74 or 0.99933399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00098742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

