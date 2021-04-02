True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.13%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

