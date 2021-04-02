True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Analyst Recommendations for True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit