Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $176.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

