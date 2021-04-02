Truist Financial Corp Has $23.88 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 74.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,314,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 559,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,852,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 376,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

