Truist Financial Corp Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

BCE opened at $45.60 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

