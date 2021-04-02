Truist Financial Corp Has $34.84 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $34,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $249.13 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

