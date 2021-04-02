Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.