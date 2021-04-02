TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. On average, analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

