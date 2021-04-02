Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,188,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 40,680,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,136.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.