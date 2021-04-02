Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,188,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 40,680,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,136.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

