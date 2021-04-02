Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

TKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 719,618 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

