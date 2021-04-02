Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TRQ opened at $16.64 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

