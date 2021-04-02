Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

