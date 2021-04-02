Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $337,000 in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.