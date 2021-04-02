Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $360,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

