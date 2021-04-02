Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 643,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 84,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,292,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 631,552 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 51,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

