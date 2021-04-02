Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 27,030 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

