Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $497,000 Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $582,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,718,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

