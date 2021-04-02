Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $506,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LGI Homes by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

