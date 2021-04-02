Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Twitter has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 78.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twitter by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

