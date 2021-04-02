Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,387 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 986% compared to the typical volume of 496 put options.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Several analysts have commented on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

