Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Position Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.20 and a 200-day moving average of $262.10. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

