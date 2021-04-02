UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $118.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

