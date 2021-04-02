UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

