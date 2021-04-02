UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 456,250 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $518,000.

ALTUU opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

