UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.06.

ESS stock opened at $276.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day moving average of $241.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.