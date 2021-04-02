UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.13 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

