UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,530 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

MGP stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

