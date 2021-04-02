UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

