UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUNEU. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000.

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

