UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down to $44.40

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.40, but opened at $43.26. UDR shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 10,470 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

