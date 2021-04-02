UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 7,274,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNCFF. Barclays began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

