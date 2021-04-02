UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $1.67 on Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.30 or 0.00319077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00755213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010097 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

