United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE URI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $331.71. The company had a trading volume of 771,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average is $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $86.69 and a 52 week high of $339.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

