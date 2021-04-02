United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NYSE URI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $331.71. The company had a trading volume of 771,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average is $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $86.69 and a 52 week high of $339.72.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
