United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $25.63

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $26.55. United States Steel shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 225,085 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.